Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,027. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.57.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

