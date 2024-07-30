Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,945 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,952,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 755,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 529,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,254,000 after buying an additional 97,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE:GFF traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 297,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

