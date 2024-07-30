Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4,016.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 134,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,197. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $55.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

