Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $349,000 Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,321,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

LBRT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,043. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

