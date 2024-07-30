Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $259,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $340.02. 21,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $343.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

