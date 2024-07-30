Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $678,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in WestRock by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 206,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRK

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. 11,862,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.