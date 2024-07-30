Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $606,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,739 shares of company stock worth $119,773,814 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,263. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

