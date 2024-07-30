Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $230,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.77. 440,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,251. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

