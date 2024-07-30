Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.19 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

