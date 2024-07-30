Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AFL traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

