Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ostin Technology Group Price Performance
OST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,090. Ostin Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
