Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Orion worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter worth $23,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 640,398 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,174,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orion by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 304,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion

In other Orion news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,336.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Orion Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 227,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.53. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

