Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised Orange to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orange by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Orange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
