Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research raised Orange to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Orange alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORAN

Orange Stock Down 0.3 %

Orange Increases Dividend

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.14 on Friday. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orange by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Orange by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.