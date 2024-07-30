Oppenheimer Lowers Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $224.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.83.

NYSE WM opened at $200.54 on Friday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

