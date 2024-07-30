Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Update

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ontrak stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Tuesday. 79,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 186.35% and a negative return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTRK Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

