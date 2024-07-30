Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,330. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

