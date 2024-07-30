Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

