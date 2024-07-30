Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
OOSP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.
About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF
