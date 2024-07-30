Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

OOSP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

Get Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF alerts:

About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to generate quarterly income, with a focus on principal preservation, utilizing a go-anywhere active approach to securitized products. Positions are selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

Receive News & Ratings for Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.