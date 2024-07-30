O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.250 EPS.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,758. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.