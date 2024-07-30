NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $41,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.