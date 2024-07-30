nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several research firms have commented on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.