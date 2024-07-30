Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.7% per year over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of NTIC opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

