North American Construction Group (NOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of C$297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$712.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $554,850 over the last ninety days. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

