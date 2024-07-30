NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.720-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust
In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.