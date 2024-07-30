NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.720-2.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

NXRT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 65,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

