National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 425,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 133,490 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.75.
National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Energy Services Reunited
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.