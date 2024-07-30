Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,631 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,656.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,527,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 279,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97,682 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

