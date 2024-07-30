Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 4,021,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,548,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.