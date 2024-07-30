Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,958 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shell by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

