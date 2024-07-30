Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after buying an additional 114,116 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.85. 364,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,537. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.93 and a 12-month high of $441.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.