Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.2 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,408. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

