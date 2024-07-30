Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Zoetis by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 124.1% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 38.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,643,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $182.67. 183,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,114. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

