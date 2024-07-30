Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

HMC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 52,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,519. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

