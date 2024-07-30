Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 66,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,052. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

