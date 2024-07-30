Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.57. 46,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $255.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.32 and a 200-day moving average of $211.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

