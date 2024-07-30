Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $176.01 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $176.01 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00040588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,759,590 coins and its circulating supply is 888,781,521 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.