Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

