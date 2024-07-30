MetFi Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One MetFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetFi has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. MetFi has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and $422,863.73 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.53397642 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $393,315.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

