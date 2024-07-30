Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $197.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $202.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.64. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $205.20.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,936.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

