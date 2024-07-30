Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.77.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after buying an additional 319,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

