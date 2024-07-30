Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY24 guidance at $7.45-8.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.450-8.160 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

