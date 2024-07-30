Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 560.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,443 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $28,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,225,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,073,000 after purchasing an additional 121,130 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 126.2% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 47,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 90,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 815,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. 4,354,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,479. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

