Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $17.56 million and $215,900.70 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,694.59 or 0.99982619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071769 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000406 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $191,753.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.