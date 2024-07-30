LUXO Price Reaches $0.0412 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $30,516.24 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXO alerts:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

