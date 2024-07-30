Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.02. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 8,181,302 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 93,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 510,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.