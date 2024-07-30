Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

