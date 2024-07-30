Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$175.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$168.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$171.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$150.90. The firm has a market cap of C$51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.00, for a total value of C$1,107,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,929 shares of company stock worth $13,160,644. Corporate insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

