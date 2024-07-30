Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Announces Earnings Results

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. 3,054,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,380. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

