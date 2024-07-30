Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.53 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $463.11 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $73.90 or 0.00111452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008578 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,804,719 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

