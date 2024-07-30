Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

