Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Limbach Trading Down 5.8 %
LMB stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Limbach has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Limbach by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
